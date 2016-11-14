PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 October 2016
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2016
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.8
|Tech Mahindra
|5.0
|Marico
|4.9
|Standard Foods
|4.2
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|4.1
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|3.3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.2
|Chroma Ate
|3.2
|Manila Water
|3.1
|Ayala
|2.7
|Total
|40.5
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.7
|Taiwan
|18.7
|Philippines
|7.9
|Hong Kong
|7.8
|Bangladesh
|4.2
|Indonesia
|3.5
|Thailand
|3.4
|Sri Lanka
|2.9
|Singapore
|2.4
|South Korea
|2.4
|Japan+
|2.3
|China
|2.0
|Malaysia
|1.5
|United States*
|1.0
|Net Current Assets
|6.3
|Total
|100.0
|Actual Gearing
|0.0
+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities
- ENDS-
14 November 2016
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary