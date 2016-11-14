sprite-preloader

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.11.2016 | 11:33
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 October 2016

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2016

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.8
Tech Mahindra5.0
Marico4.9
Standard Foods4.2
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing4.1
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories3.3
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.2
Chroma Ate3.2
Manila Water3.1
Ayala2.7
Total40.5
Geographical breakdown%
India33.7
Taiwan18.7
Philippines7.9
Hong Kong7.8
Bangladesh4.2
Indonesia3.5
Thailand3.4
Sri Lanka2.9
Singapore2.4
South Korea2.4
Japan+2.3
China2.0
Malaysia1.5
United States*1.0
Net Current Assets6.3
Total100.0
Actual Gearing0.0

+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities

- ENDS-

14 November 2016

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


