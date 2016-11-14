

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined more than expected in September, data from Eurostat revealed Monday.



Industrial output dropped 0.8 percent in September from August, when it grew by revised 1.8 percent. This was the biggest fall in four months but smaller than the expected drop of 1 percent.



The August's figure was revised up from 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth slowed to 1.2 percent from revised 2.2 percent in August. Output was expected to rise 0.9 percent.



Among components of production, only non-durable consumer goods production logged growth, up 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, durable consumer goods slid 5.6 percent and capital goods output decreased 2.2 percent. Intermediate and energy output fell 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



In the EU28, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent from August, while it grew 1.2 percent from prior year.



