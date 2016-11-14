

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares are rallying on Monday, with financials leading the gainers, amid bets of increased fiscal spending and higher U.S. interest rates under Donald Trump's presidency. While U.S. bond yields continued to rise, the pound fell sharply against the dollar.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is currently up 78 points or 1.16 percent at 6,808 in late opening deals after declining 1.4 percent on Friday.



Banks HSBC Holdings, Barclays, Standard Chartered and The Royal Bank of Scotland are up 2-3 percent.



Glencore shares are rallying 3 percent after the stock was upgraded to 'buy' by analysts at Jefferies.



Taylor Wimpey shares are also up nearly 3 percent. The housebuilder remains confident of strong sales in 'robust' U.K. housing market, despite the implication of Brexit being unclear.



Business support services group DCC reported a strong first-half performance and said it expects full-year profit to be ahead of expectations. The stock is rallying 7.5 percent.



Drug maker shire is gaining 2 percent after saying it aims to double its sales in Asia by 2020.



William Hill shares are declining slightly after rising earlier in the session. The betting giant reported a six percent net revenue growth in the second half and said it expects FY operating profit to be at the top end of its previous guidance.



