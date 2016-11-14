Practice Management Systems Market Size Worth $17.6 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpractice management systems marketis expected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2024, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Development of value added services, i.e., integration of practice management system with other healthcare IT solutions (EHR, CPOE, Laboratory Information System and others) is anticipated to propel the demand of practice management over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Moreover, changing dynamics of the hospital industry is expected to involve centralization and digitalization of the back end processes, thereby demanding the implementation of practice management system, which in turn in anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

The presence of a large population over 60 years globally, which has lower immunity levels and is prone to PAH and associated diseases, which is a high impact-rendering driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Government initiatives to upgrade healthcare facility infrastructure, such as the ObamaCare Act in the U.S., which mandated the presence of such systems for practices to be carried out across the nation, is a vital growth factor of the market.

The key suppliers of the practice management systems include companies such as Henry Schein MicroMD; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; AdvantEgde Healthcare Solutions; athenahealth, Inc.; MediTouch; GE Healthcare; Practice Fusion; Greenway Medical; McKesson Corporation; Accumedic Computer Systems; and NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC

Browse full research report with TOC on "Practice Management System Market Analysis By Product (Integrated, Standalone), By Delivery Mode (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), By Component, By End-Use (Physician office, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Laboratories) And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2024" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/practice-management-systems-market

Further Key Findings from the study s uggest:

Integrated software is gaining popularity due to the trend of centralization within the healthcare industry and the rising complexities associated with patient care and payments.

Integrated solutions comprise of a mix of EHR, e-Prescription, patient engagement, and other software along with the billing systems, whereas, standalone systems are primarily focusing on the billing & administrative function (particularly scheduling) of the organization.

Software held larger market share for the year 2015. However, services are expected to witness lucrative growth, owing to rising demand of training and assistance in installing the software and upgrade the system in-line with the escalating growth of IT technology.

Cloud-based delivery mode is expected to grow rapidly, thereby providing higher flexibility and cost-efficiency to end users. On-premises is a traditional method used for practice management. However, web-based software captured a significant share of the practice management market in 2015.

High economic development, presence of advanced research centers, hospitals, medical device manufacturers, and universities are the key factors boosting new product development and commercialization in North American region.

Few of the key players in this industry are Henry Schein MicroMD; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; AdvantEgde Healthcare Solutions; athenahealth, Inc.; MediTouch; GE Healthcare; Practice Fusion; Greenway Medical; McKesson Corporation; Accumedic Computer Systems; and NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Immunoinformatics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/immunoinformatics-market

E Clinical Solution Software Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-clinical-solution-software-market

Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-assisted-coding-cac-systems-market

Hospital Asset Management Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hospital-asset-management-market

Grand View Research has segmented the PMS market on the basis of product, component, delivery mode, end-use and region:

Global Practice Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Integrated EHR/EMR e-Rx Patient engagement Others Standalone

Global Practice Management System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Software Services

Global Practice Management System Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) On Premise Web Based Cloud Based

Global Practice Management System End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Physician back office Ambulatory Settings Others Pharmacies Diagnostic Laboratories Other Settings

Practice Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil MEA South Africa



Access research insight: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/research-insights/practice-management-systems-market-insights-global-industry-share-outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Read Our Blogs - grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com