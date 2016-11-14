

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices declined at a stable pace in October, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in October, the same rate of decrease as in September. The measure has been falling since January.



Transport costs fell 2.8 percent annually in October and clothing and footwear prices went down by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent from September, when it slid by 0.5 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, decreased 1.0 percent yearly and by 0.1 percent monthly in October.



