Better winds than normal in October resulted in a power production of 68.3 GWh, compared to the month's budget of 59.2 GWh. Of this 43.2 GWh refers to Own wind power production and 25.1 GWh to Co-owned wind power production, compared to the month's budget of 34.1 GWh and 25.1 GWh.

Halmstad 14 November, 2016

About Arise

Arise is one of Sweden's leading wind power companies with the business concept to develop, build and manage onshore wind farms for its own account and on behalf of investors. The company is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

