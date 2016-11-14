

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was lower Monday, extending last week's significant decline as markets have come to grips with Donald Trump winning the White House.



Analysts say a stronger dollar and the prospect of a December rate hike from the Federal Reserve weighed on most commodities.



Gold was down $2 at $1223 an ounce, the lowest since July.



On the economic front, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in moderated Q&A at the Wichita Falls Annual Economic Forum in Wichita Falls, Texas, with audience Q&A at 1.20 pm ET.



Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker will speak at a media Q&A prior to participating in panel discussion in Chestertown, Maryland at 4.30 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a panel discussion at the Bay Area Council in San Francisco, with audience Q&A at 6.30 pm ET



