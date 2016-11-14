Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2016) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") wishes to update shareholders on activities being carried out by the Company. CanAlaska is currently active with three uranium projects, two diamond projects, and ground work being carried out on its brownfields copper-zinc project in Manitoba. In 2016 the Company initiated Option Agreements with Cameco, De Beers, Denison Mines, Fjordland Exploration and Canterra Minerals for cash consideration of $800,000 and work requirements of up to $38.7 million. These projects are advancing the Company's growth.