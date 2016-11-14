List Population name incorrect, OMX ICE Treasury Bills



Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: CENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 560269-4129 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: KALKOFNSVEGI 1 150 REYKJAVIK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 17 0515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000027936 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero coupon bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 15.11.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 128734 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype T-bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 7,520,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 7,520,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, November 15, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Monday, May 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Actual/360 ICMA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making NO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic Jul. 2016 S&P; BBB+ for long term domestic and A-2 for short term domestic loans Jul 2016 Fitch; BBB+ for long term domestic loans -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading CENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------