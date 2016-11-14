The following bond loans issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (publ) will change short name and trading code.



ISIN Current Short New Short Current Trading New Trading Name Name code code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000926941 KOIO K2206 K 2206 KOIO_K2206 K_2206 8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.