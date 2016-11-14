Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Thursday 17 November 2016 - 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on 20 November 2017, 19 May 2017 and 21 April 2017 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 12:00 p.m. on 17 November and the payment and settlement date is 21 November 2016.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.