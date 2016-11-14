EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Expands EU Footprint With Opening of Ireland Office

Company increases ability to serve regional clients and benefits from local, highly-skilled talent

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Dublin, Ireland. The launch of the Dublin office further cements EPAM's ability to meet global demand for the company's solutions to complex digital business challenges. In addition, Ireland's reputation as a growing and strategic technology innovation hub fits well with the company's global diversification strategy.

"Ireland is very important for us, not only in terms of how we build long-term collaborative customer relationships, but also because of the access to the country's sophisticated technical talent," said Solman Rahman, SVP UK and Ireland, EPAM. "We've seen Dublin become an innovation hub and a location to source top talent in the region, so we are excited to establish our new office and further invest in our Irish business."

According to Aidan Brogan, CEO, Datalex and an EPAM customer for 14 years, "EPAM is an important development and innovation partner for Datalex, as a global provider of digital commerce software for travel retail. The recent opening of the EPAM Dublin office will further support our engagement into the future."

With the continued growth of a significant client base in Ireland, EPAM is expanding its local team to further strengthen existing relationships with local customers and grow the business.

"I don't think there has been a more exciting time to be a part of the business and experience the digital transformation and innovation wave," said Martin Byrne, Ireland Country Manager, EPAM. "We look forward to recruiting top local talent and building a strong team here to complement our offices around the world and offer our local customers more personalized service."

The location, at Alexandra House, Ballsbridge Park, will include business functions for sales and operations and support current and prospective EPAM customers in Ireland, as well as the broader EU. The company's combined onsite and nearshore workforce supporting its dedicated Irish client base will number around 450 employees by the end of 2016, growing to approximately 500 employees by the end of 2017.

