edelkrone: edelkrone introduces Motion Module for SliderONE, the mobile device controlled genius cinematic motion controller

ORLANDO, Florida - Nov 14, 2016 - edelkrone's SliderONE is the World's most compact camera slider, and edelkrone today announced the new Motion Module, an add-on to SliderONE which makes it possible to control SliderONE from your mobile device and achieve advanced slides, time-lapse, stop motion, and macro shots.

In December of 2015, edelkrone released the World's most portable slider, the SliderONE. Weighing in at only 1.2 pounds, SliderONE has been the go-to slider for filmmakers around the World. SliderONE delivered compelling camera slides of 6 inches for camera loads of up to 20 pounds. Now, with its best companion the Motion Module, SliderONE will help filmmakers achieve automated and precise camera slides, and single tap time-lapse, stop motion and macro shots.

Motion Module attaches directly under SliderONE and helps control the slider with the desired start and stop points. With the help of the Motion Module, the user can now determine the precise speed of the slide they want as well as the acceleration and deceleration characteristics of the shot. In addition, the system allows the user to compose the shot based on its total duration.

Motion Module is designed to be a super simple time-lapse and stop motion tool. Once the user is happy with the setup of their slide, they may convert it into a time-lapse or stop motion with a single tap. Motion Module automatically calculates the step counts and sizes, and sets up the time-lapse or stop motion shot by itself. The most dramatic feature of the system is that it can deliver accelerating and decelerating camera motions in the time-lapse videos. Until now, this has been something only possible by the help of big budget production robots. With the Motion Module, it is as simple as just tapping on the screen of your mobile device.

The high resolution DC motor in the Motion Module also makes the system perfect for macro slides enabling slider speeds as low as 10 µm/sec. Thanks to the super compact size of SliderONE, it is now very easy to capture compelling slide shots in macro compositions.

edelkrone Motion Module for SliderONE has an introductory price tag of $369.99 USD and is now available to order exclusively at www.edelkrone.com (http://www.edelkrone.com/).

With the introduction of their first generation camera slider the SliderPLUS, edelkrone forever transformed filmmaking for everyday and professional videographers. SliderPLUS was the original camera slider that gave twice the amount of camera travel compared to regular sliders at its size. Today, edelkrone continues to provide unmatched filmmaking solutions by combining an ever expanding product line with an awe-inspiring customer experience. edelkrone's DNA contains great dedication to reinventing and delivering the best possible products while caring greatly for the World we all share.

For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com (http://www.edelkrone.com/).

For press inquiries: http://contact.edelkrone.com (http://contact.edelkrone.com/)

