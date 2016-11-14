MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

14 November 2016

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company hereby announces that it has received notification from Geoff Eaton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that he has acquired 4,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a purchase price of 494.75 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares were acquired on 14 November 2016.

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr Geoff Eaton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 494.75 pence d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

4,000





494.75 pence e) Date of the transaction 2016-11-14 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

