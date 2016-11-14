MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 14
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
14 November 2016
Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The Company hereby announces that it has received notification from Geoff Eaton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that he has acquired 4,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a purchase price of 494.75 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares were acquired on 14 November 2016.
The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Geoff Eaton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
4,000
494.75 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2016-11-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Affairs
|+44 (0) 131 459 8018