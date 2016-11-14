sprite-preloader
14.11.2016 | 14:56
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 14

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

14 November 2016

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company hereby announces that it has received notification from Geoff Eaton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that he has acquired 4,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a purchase price of 494.75 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares were acquired on 14 November 2016.

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMr Geoff Eaton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
494.75 pence
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

4,000


494.75 pence
e)Date of the transaction2016-11-14
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Head of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2016 PR Newswire