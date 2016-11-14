Technavio analysts forecast the global blood stream infection (BSI) testing market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global blood stream infection testing marketfor 2016-2020. The report lists consumables and instruments as the two major product segments for the market.

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global blood stream infection testing market:

Rising incidence of hospital acquired infection increases patient volume

Patient-centered healthcare by digital technology

Increase in blood donations leads to an increase in demand for BSI testing

Despite the advances in therapy and supportive care, BSIs continue to be a major cause for morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. ICUs are often the epicenter of these infections, mainly because of its extremely vulnerable population and the increased risk of becoming infected through multiple invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Sepsis is a common sequela of BSIs that ranks among the top 10 causes of death in the United States, where over 600 patients die each day.

BSIs are very common in older patients and children. The rate of infections among elderly patients has increased significantly in the last 10 years due to co-morbid illnesses, rapid urbanization, exposure to instrumentation and procedure in hospitals, immunoscence and malnutrition. It is also estimated that BSI in the older population will increase by 8-10% by 2030. "Thus, the increasing number of BSI will lead to a proportionate increase in the number of blood culture tests performed in patients, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research.

Digitalization of clinical information can improve access to healthcare. Electronic healthcare records are maintained by telehealth, personal health records, team care, by providing clinical health support for chronic diseases. People with HIV can use personal health records to manage and monitor the effect of the treatment regimen.

The European Commission has updated its eHealth Action Plan as Innovative Healthcare for the twenty-first century and will increase literacy in patients about digital health. The EU has granted USD 5.31 million for research, which will allow patients to undergo medical consultations online. This research is in an advanced trial phase in Denmark.

These measures towards patient centered healthcare will lead to improved access to healthcare, thus widening the market for BSI testing, which in turn, will lead to growth of the market.

Increase in blood donations leads to an increase in demand for BSI testing

In recent times, there is a worldwide increase in demand for blood and blood safety products, due to the increased adoption of sophisticated surgical procedures. Complex surgeries necessitate availability of blood from donors. Some recent research studies estimated that the blood donations from voluntary blood donation campaigns and unpaid donors is going to increase by 5% during the forecast period in developing and developed countries.

WHO estimated that 108 million people worldwide donated blood in 2012, with high-income countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, France, and Germany accounting for 50% of the overall blood donations. Low-income countries including Bangladesh and Egypt also reported a surge in blood donations. "The rise in blood donations increases the need for blood culture devices. These devices screen the collected blood for any disease-causing agents or other microbial contamination," says Srinivas.

