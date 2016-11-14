BLUE BELL, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- PDS, a leading provider of human resource, benefits, recruiting, payroll, and Time and Attendance software, today announced its ACA (Affordable Care Act) Wellness Program to help its customers save time and money, and increase accuracy when complying with the complex ACA regulations. The ACA Wellness Program complements the comprehensive compliance capabilities offered within PDS' flagship product, Vista HRMS®, which provides tools and training to make the complex mandatory government reporting less cumbersome and easier to comprehend.

"ACA tracking and filing can be extremely stressful for organizations. Vista HRMS provides the comprehensive functionality needed to streamline these complex processes and our new Wellness Program takes it one step further, enabling organizations to stay ahead of the game and verify their compliance throughout the year," said Pat Palmer, senior vice president and product manager at PDS. "We successfully completed ACA filings on behalf of many of our customers to meet the June 30, 2016 deadline. Through our Wellness Program, we are already working with our customers to make compliance with these complex regulations in 2017 an easy, non-stressful process to ensure smooth filing in 2018.

PDS is an IRS-approved vendor for electronic ACA filing. At no additional cost, Vista HRMS enables customers to easily manage, track and comply with all of the Employer Shared Responsibility provisions of the ACA. It handles all of the nuances related to ACA filings, regardless of the size and nature of an organization or its workforce. It provides robust features to track hours (including those employees fluctuating above and below the 30-hour ACA mandate), create reports, create transmission-ready files, produce 1094-C and 1095-C forms, and even trigger alerts if there are compliance issues. It integrates external data as well enabling comprehensive 1094-C and 1095-C reporting. Through the end-to-end Vista HRMS ACA functionality, organizations can manage the ACA compliance process and file on their own or PDS can file, print and distribute the 1094-C and 1095-C forms for its customers.

As part of its extensive support, training, integration, other services, PDS is now offering the ACA Wellness Program to further help its customers meet the ever-changing ACA requirements. The new program consists of 12 one-hour per month consultations to encourage customers to manage the process throughout the year, saving them countless hours at year-end and drastically improving data accuracy. This service covers:

Start-to-finish education on how to get IRS 1094-C and 1095-C forms created and electronically transmit them for the IRS.

In-depth ACA-specific data analysis and review, focusing on how the data is interpreted by the ACA.

Guided explanations of tasks and responsibilities required to keep data ACA-ready.

"Lee County (Florida) Clerk's payroll and the Lee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) printed close to 5,000 1095-C versa seal forms for our four companies that we process payroll for, two retiree companies and 12 companies that we do not pay, but are on the BOCC's benefit plans," explained Barbara Cobb, Application Architect, Department of Innovation and Technology, Lee County Clerk of Courts. "We could not have accomplished such a feat if it were not for the terrific support we had from PDS."

About PDS

In the HRMS software development business for 40 years, PDS® is a provider of a feature-rich, completely integrated recruiting, human resource, benefits administration, payroll, time and attendance, and workforce management software application that enables organizations to focus on more strategic issues and less on administrative activities. In addition to core HRMS functionality, Vista HRMS® offers self-service capabilities, an English-language query tool, analytics, and workflow automation. It can be deployed on-premise, hosted or using a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, allowing the customer true flexibility. PDS also provides a full range of professional services to a wide variety of industries in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately-held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS' Vista HRMS solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

