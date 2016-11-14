Nanoco Recognized for Innovation in Sustainable Plant Growth

Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials, announced it has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for its cadmium-free CFQD® quantum dot technology for LED grow lighting and Deep Red CFQD Fine Color Film™ for sustainable plant growth. Presented at the CES Unveiled New York event on November 10th and to be showcased at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8th in Las Vegas, the annual CES Innovation Awards honors outstanding product design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer technology products.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award for Nanoco's cadmium-free CFQD® quantum dot technology and Deep Red CFQD Fine Color Film™," said Michael Edelman, chief executive officer of Nanoco. "As a leader in developing innovative technology, it's exciting to be recognized for this breakthrough in grow lighting that has the potential to greatly impact the world today. Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dots, which are easily fine-tuned to the desired color by simply adjusting their size, give lighting manufacturers an efficient and cost-effective way to tailor their lighting solutions to promote plant growth, with promise to aid in the looming global food crisis and urbanize food production."

The Nanoco Deep Red CFQD Fine Color Film™ is the first of its kind in sustainable plant growth. Free of heavy metals, the film, when combined with blue and/or near-UV LEDs, maximizes chlorophyll absorption to promote healthy and improved growth while minimizing energy consumption. Utilizing the cadmium-free quantum dot film allows custom individual color selection for customers based on the particular plant or product being grown, and provides excellent uniformity of light with greatly reduced heat output compared to traditional sources, allowing the lights to be placed in proximity to the plants for maximum yield and plant quality, especially ideal for vertical grow environments.

Nanoco's CFQD® quantum dot technology for LED grow lighting and Deep Red CFQD Fine Color Film™ will be displayed in the Innovation Showcase at CES 2017 and CES Unveiled Las Vegas, January 2, 2017. Also at CES 2017, Nanoco will be showcasing its CFQD® quantum dot technology for display. Quantum dot films enable liquid crystal displays (LCD) to deliver a technically superior image with a much higher range of colors than is currently possible from other commercially available LCD technologies. Nanoco's CFQD® technology, free of cadmium and other heavy metals delivers what consumers want LCD displays that offer bright, colorful, energy efficient performance without any safety tradeoffs.

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

About Nanoco Group plc:

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) is a world leader in the development and production of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials for use in multiple applications including LC displays, lighting, solar cells and bio-imaging. In the display market, Nanoco has non-exclusive manufacturing and marketing licensing agreements with The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA of Germany, and Taiwan's Wah Hong Industrial Corporation. Nanoco also has a strategy of direct sales in display and in its other target markets, including lighting.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK. It has production facilities in Runcorn, UK, and a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc, based in Concord, MA. Nanoco also has business development executives in Japan, Korea and Greater China. Its technology is protected worldwide by a large and growing patent estate.

Nanoco is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.

