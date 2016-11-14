VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to report that drilling has begun on its 19,012 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

The objective of this drill program is to expand on the high-grade gold intersected during the 1,148 metre diamond drill program completed and announced on July 27th, 2016. Hole SN16-02, situated 120 metres south of last year's drill hole SN15-01, tested a coincident IP resistivity and chargeability high and a magnetic low geophysical target in the recently discovered Alpine showing. Drilling intersected quartz veining and silicification in rhyolitic tuffs from bedrock surface to 142 metres depth grading 0.27 g/t gold (Au) over 119.6 metres including; 0.5 metres of 16.7 g/t Au and 29.9 g/t Ag; and 0.6 m of 4.95 g/t Au and 43.7 g/t Ag.

Shovelnose Gold Property Overview

To date, 36 drill holes (2 were abandoned in overburden) have been diamond drilled for a cumulative total of 5,646 metres, in four separate target areas. There is evidence of a significant mineralized alteration system within the property where float samples grading 119 g/t Au (Gold) and 273 g/t Ag (Silver), veins in trenching grading 66 g/t Au and wide low grade alteration zones typical of epithermal gold deposits have been discovered. Please refer to the Shovelnose Project page on our website for further information. http://www.westhavenventures.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/details/

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in over 29,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological and structural setting similar to other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011 and believes these relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com.

Qualified Person Statement

L. John Peters, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

