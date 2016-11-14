TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A)(TSX: DC.PR.B) ("Dundee") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3555 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 payable on January 3, 2017 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2016.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee is a public Canadian independent holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of its core competencies including investment advisory and corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these core focus areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private companies.

