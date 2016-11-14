Global Industrial Generators Summary Report 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Summary report - Industrial Generators 2012 - 2022" report to their offering.

Report covers Industrial Generators split into the following types:



- DC Generators (>0.75kVA)

- AC Generators (0.75kVAto 375kVA)

- AC Generators (376kVAto 750kVA)

- AC Generators (>750kVA)

- Generator Sets (Petrol Spark Ignition)

- Generator Sets (Diesel

- Generator Sets (Diesel 75 to 375kVA)

- Generator Sets (Diesel >375kVA)

- Generator Sets (Wind Powered)

- Generator Sets (Other Types)



Report includes:



- Detailed data on over 15 regional markets for each category

- Market values and growth rates for all regions, from 2008 - 2012

- Market values and growth rates for all regions, from 2013 - 2020

- Import and export values for the world's major importing and exporting countries

- Import and export percentages for the world's major importing and exporting countries

- Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial generators

- Estimates of sales by region for the world's leading manufacturers of industrial generators

- Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

- Country infrastructure data



Geographical coverage:



The report provides data on an individual country level, split into the following major regions:



- Western & Eastern Europe

- Africa (5 regional splits)

- Indian Sub-continent (South Asia)

- North America

- Central America & Caribbean

- Former Soviet Union

- Middle East

- Asia

- South America

- Oceania



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Objectives And Scopes

1.2. Methodology



2. Summary



3. The World Market



4. Future Markets 2012 To 2020



5. The World's Manufacturers

5.1. Contact Information For Leading Manufacturers



6. Production



7. Trade Analysis

7.1 Top 25 Exporters

7.2 Top 25 Importers



8. Appendices



