Dynamic Positioning Systems Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increase in Number of Offshore Patrol Vessels - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dynamic Positioning Systems Market by Subsystem, Application, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The market is projected to grow from USD 1.62 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.82 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. Various factors, such as increase in the number of offshore patrol vessels, technological advancements, and expansion in oil & gas refineries are expected to drive the growth of the dynamic positioning systems market.



The market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, subsystem, and region. The equipment type segment is further divided into Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 dynamic positioning systems. Of these, the Class 3 segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Class 3 includes dynamic positioning systems that provide accuracy in a vessel's position as compared to other class types. Companies prefer Class 3 dynamic positioning systems as they are technologically advanced and this is expected to fuel the demand for Class 3 DP systems.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market 2016. Emerging economies, such as China and India is estimated to drive the Asia-Pacific dynamic positioning systems market. Increase in the number of offshore patrol vessels and technological advancements are expected to fuel the demand for dynamic positioning systems in the region.



However, factors, such as lack of training given to operators for efficient use of dynamic positioning systems and fluctuations in the exchange rate of USD limit the growth of this market. Products offered by various companies in the market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes recent and important developments by various companies between 2014 and 2016.



Companies Mentioned:



AB Volvo Penta

ABB Group

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Marine Technologies LLC

Moxa Inc.

NORR Systems Pte Ltd

Navis Engineering

Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

Rolls-Royce PLC

Wartsila Oyj ABP



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Dynamic Positioning Systems Market, By Sub-Systems



8 Dynamic Positioning Systems Market, By Equipment Type



9 Dynamic Positioning Systems Market, By Application



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Introduction



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dbz2kw/dynamic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716