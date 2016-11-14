Research and Markets - Global Water Softeners Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2025 - Key Vendors are 3M Company, GE Appliances & Ion Exchange

DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global water softeners market is forecast to surpass US$ 11 billion mark by the end of 2025, on account of robust growth of industrial and commercial segments backed by increasing population, urbanization and rising government investments in the regions. The expanding commercialization and residential infrastructure has generated a huge demand for soft water as well as water softening instruments.

Water softeners are devices or instruments which are especially designed to reduce hardening components such as magnesium, calcium, manganese and some metal elements in the water resources. Rising technological advancements coupled with introduction of innovative technologies and water softening equipment with improved functionality is projected to drive water softeners market through 2025. Water softeners are widely used in various downstream applications.



Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of soft water in reducing the scale formation in cleaning, food, beverages, textile, concrete manufacturing and other industries is propelling the demand for water softeners for various downstream applications. Residential sector is largest end use application segment of the global water softeners market. Moreover, rising number of upcoming residential construction projects across the globe is projected to positively push the sales of water softener instruments in the residential sector.



Companies Mentioned:



3M Company

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

Axel Johnson Inc. (AJI)

BWT AG (Best Water Technology AG)

Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems LLC

Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.

GE Appliances

Hague Quality Water International

Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

Ion Exchange ( India ) Limited

) Limited KCD IP, LLC

MECO Incorporated

Marlo Incorporated

Pelican Water Systems

Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC.

Waterboss Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Water Softeners Market Outlook



5. Global Water Softeners Market Regional Analysis



6. Global Salt Based Water Softeners Market Outlook



7. Global Salt Free Water Softeners Market Outlook



8. Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends and Developments



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Strategic Recommendations



