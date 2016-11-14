Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market - Forecast to Reach $34.68 Billion by 2022 - High Installation Costs are a Key Challenge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The VoWLAN market was valued at USD 15.01 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 34.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on the new innovations and expansion carried out through the smart cities project, Internet freedom which results in high demand for VoWLAN system in the coming years.

The VoWLAN market, on the basis of solution, has been segmented into hardware and services. Among these two segments, the market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major upgradations are taking place in the existing wireless LAN networks for further innovation in systems. The voice over WLAN system is susceptible to external changes and disturbance while connected with the network, which may affect coverage and call quality, and therefore, it requires continuous monitoring, maintenance and support.

The VoWLAN market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into unified communication and collaboration, security and emergency alarms, and others which includes the inventory management, shipment tracking and price marking. The major industries such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing & distribution, retail & warehouses, and education, are using the VoWLAN system for the unified communication and collaboration purpose.

The voice over WLAN market, on the basis of end-user, has been segmented into healthcare, public and government offices, education, hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, retail facilities and warehouses and the logistics and transportation. The public and government offices are expected to grow at higher rate followed by the logistics and transportation.

High installation cost is the major restraining factors for the VoWLAN market in addition; the Quality of service is the biggest challenge for the players for VoWLAN system.

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

