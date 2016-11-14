Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system marketfor 2016-2020. To understand and calculate the market size based on geography, a top-down approach is used, where the market is derived from the overall commercial vehicle driver state monitoring systems based on application volume.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54327

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio automotive analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market:

Development of technology that can monitor driver state to curb road accidents

Government regulations mandating the use of crash warning technologies

ADAS systems becoming product differentiators in heavy-duty trucks

Development of technology that can monitor driver state to curb road accidents

"Drowsiness and fatigue in drivers are major factors leading to road accidents, especially for commercial vehicle drivers that need to travel long distances for logistics and transportation purposes," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch. According to research, more than 20% of the crashes reported in 2010 were caused due to drowsiness or fatigue of drivers. Also, it was found that more than 10% of the rear-end vehicle collisions were caused due to fatigue-related problems. This has been a major cause of concern for fleet operators as well as the governments of various countries.

Hence, to curb drowsiness-related road accidents, automotive safety systems designers and developers are working on developing driver state monitoring systems. These designers are working on sensors and camera-based technologies that can continuously monitor vital physical and mental statistics of a driver to identify drowsiness, fatigue, and other conditions that can cause accidents.

Government regulations mandating the use of crash warning technologies

The increase in the number of accidents has led governments of leading countries to take certain measures to help curb road accidents. For instance, the US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has passed a new rule that requires fleet operators to use electronic log devices designed to record the amount of time a truck driver usually spends driving. This requirement is expected to be implemented post 2017. Prior to this, paper logs were used and truck drivers could easily manipulate them. Therefore, the automotive governing council has instructed the use of electronic devices that will automatically monitor the truck's engine running time, miles driven, and location among other details. These mandates by the council are setting new standards in the automotive industry that are aimed at improving the safety of commercial drivers as well as other road users.

Governments are also taking initiatives to create awareness about road safety in drivers of commercial vehicles. These measures include instilling safer behavioral dynamics that include awareness about benefits of proper sleep, strictly restricting drinking and driving, and ensuring minimum driving after midnight. These characteristics of safe driving will not only help the drivers stay alert and increase concentration but also reduce accidents caused due to drowsiness of the driver. Technavio expects such initiatives and mandates to drive the global commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market.

ADAS systems becoming product differentiators in heavy-duty trucks

The advance driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the commercial vehicle segment in developed nations is in the growth stage, and in developing countries it is in the introduction stage. Driver state monitoring systems can help avert accidents, and this is increasing their demand. Hence, automobile safety is evolving as an important feature for both customers and vehicle manufacturers and this, in turn, is leading these systems to act as product differentiators.

Studies conducted on driver state monitoring systems have revealed that accidents can be reduced by 10%-20% by adopting these systems. Non-intrusive systems measure a driver's level of alertness by counting eye blinks, eye closures, and head movements. There are several players in the market that offer driver assistance safety systems like blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking assist, and driver state monitoring systems. "Although the cost of these systems is high and the demand from fleet operators is growing, investments in innovative technologies are being carried out actively to explore means of reducing the cost of driver state monitoring systems," says Siddharth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Vehicle Advance Driver Assistance System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Advance Driver Assistance System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161114005811/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com