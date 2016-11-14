

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday, extending recent losses amid speculation the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.



The dollar reached a yearly peak, also hurting gold prices.



December gold was down $2.60 at $1221.70, the lowest five months.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will meet with Congress mid-week.



She expected to be grilled by skeptical Republicans about the direction and independence of the central bank under the outgoing Obama Administration.



President-elect Donald Trump has been very critical of Yellen and Fed, accusing them of keeping interest rates too low in trying to prop up Obama.



