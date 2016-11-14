

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is climbing against all of its major rivals Monday afternoon. The U.S. currency is extending the gains it has enjoyed since the conclusion of the 2016 U.S. presidential election last week.



There was no U.S. economic data this morning, but investors are looking forward to the release of a number of important reports later this week. Retail sales and the Empire State manufacturing survey are due tomorrow, while producer prices and industrial production are scheduled for Wednesday. Inflation data is slated for Thursday, as well as housing starts, the Philly Fed index and weekly jobless claims.



A number of Fed officials will also be speaking this week. Investors will be keeping a close eye Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech Thursday morning. Donald Trump stated during his campaign that he would replace Yellen if he won the election.



The dollar broke out to over a 5-month high of Y108.543 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since eased back to around Y108.275.



Japan's gross domestic product climbed 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report. That was well above forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in the three months prior.



Japan's industrial production climbed for the second successive month in September, final data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday. Industrial production rose 0.6 percent month-over-month in September instead of a flat change reported earlier. However, it was slower than the 1.3 percent climb in August.



The buck jumped to a 10-month high of $1.0708 against the Euro Monday, but has since retreated to around $1.0745.



Eurozone industrial production declined less than expected in September, data from Eurostat revealed Monday. Industrial output dropped 0.8 percent in September from August, when it grew by revised 1.8 percent. This was the biggest fall in four months but smaller than the expected drop of 1 percent.



Germany's manufacturing employment increased in September, Destatis reported Monday. The number of people worked in local manufacturing units increased by around 37,000 or 0.7 percent from prior year in September.



Italy's consumer prices decreased more than initially estimated in October, final figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-over-year in October, revised from a 0.1 percent drop reported earlier. In September, prices had risen 0.1 percent.



The greenback has rebounded to around $1.2495 against the pound sterling Monday, from over a 1-month low of around $1.2665 last week Friday.



