Radiological imaging or diagnostic radiology is a specialized branch of medicine that deals with imaging modalities to diagnose disease. The radiological imaging market has witnessed immense growth in the last two decades, primarily due to the introduction of newer and advanced imaging systems in mammography, radiography, MRI and PET scanning. These advancements have led to the emergence of numerous imaging modalities that can detect abnormalities in the human body and confirm the presence of disease.

The scope of this research study limits itself to these four imaging systems and the innovations that have resulted in growth of each individual segment in both developed and developing regions. Each section covers a particular technology, trends and advances, key innovations and the global IP scenario.

The concluding section of the research service details the opportunities that exist for key stakeholders in the radiological imaging market that includes the drivers and challenges shaping up the market, technology management strategies, an emerging technology roadmap, healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption scenario in three regions of the world North America, Europe and BRIC nations.

This research service also details some of the key projects currently funded by the NIH and the level of investments from the NIH in each of the technology segments. Finally, the section on patent analysis lists some of the key patents that have been filed in 2016 towards radiological imaging innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Process Methodology

1.3 Key Findings

2. Mammography

2.1 Mammography Screening Continues to Remain the Most Widely Accepted Diagnostic Tool for Breast Cancer Detection

2.2 Digitization Has Reduced the Overall Mammography Examination Time

2.3 Digital Tomosynthesis Approaches Fast as the New Standard of Breast Screening

2.4 Siemens Healthcare Ramps up Its Existing Digital Mammography Platform

2.5 Top-quality Imaging for Breast Cancer Screening from Planmed

2.6 Redefined Ergonomics and Workflow Offered by Robust Tomosynthesis System from Hologic

2.7 Patented Tomosynthesis Solution for Superior Clinical Results from IMS

2.8 Other Key Manufacturers in DBT

2.9 Fujifilm Corp. Leads in Patent Filing for Mammography

3. Positron Emission Tomography

3.1 Oncology to Remain the Top Diagnostic Application for PET

3.2 Analogs of Glucose Continue to Trace Cancer Metastasis in PET

3.3 Advanced PET Scanner with Focus on Developing Regions of the World

3.4 Toshiba Enters the PET/CT Segment after 7 Years with a Versatile System

3.5 Other Key Manufacturers in PET Segment

3.6 General Electric Owns Maximum Patents in the PET Segment

4. Radiography

4.1 Diagnostic Radiography Continues to Remain the Top Most Imaging Modality for Viewing Internal Structures

4.2 Faster Scanning Will Propel the Adoption of DR Systems with PACS

4.3 Improved Capital Costs and Productivity Gains from the Deployment of PACS

4.4 Innovative Digital X-ray Detector Compatible with Other Samsung X-ray Systems

4.5 Novel DR System for Small Rooms from Rayence

4.6 Optimized Imaging Workflow with FujiFilm's New DR System

4.7 Other Key Manufacturers in Radiography Segment

4.8 Konica Minolta Leads in Patent Portfolio for CR

4.9 Carestream Health Leads in Patent Portfolio for DR

5.0 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1 Non-ionizing MRI Scanning Capable of Catering to Multiple Applications

5.2 Functional MRI Holds a Promising Future for Neuromodulation

5.3 Quieter and Cost-efficient MRI Scanner from Siemens Gets FDA Nod

5.4 New University Research Investigates an MRI Contrast Agent for Cancer Detection

5.5 Other Key Manufacturers in MRI Segment

5.6 Carestream Health Leads in Patent Portfolio for MRI Systems

6. Impact Assessment and Analysis

6.1 Strengths, Weaknesses, and Threats for the Imaging Market

6.2 Drivers and Restraints Structuring the Radiological Imaging Market

6.3 Technology Advancements and Digitization Expected to Boost the Radiological Imaging Market

6.4 High Cost of Digital Systems Is a Key Issue That Needs to Be Examined

6.5 Europe Remains the Go-To Market for Advanced Imaging Solutions

6.6 North America Enjoys the Strongest Healthcare Infrastructure

6.7 DBT and DR Segments Are Abundantly Researched

6.8 Mammography and Tomosynthesis Receive Favorable Public Funding

6.9 Asian Manufacturers Expected to Gain a Sizeable Share of the Imaging Market

6.10 Hybrid Imaging Expected to Foster Detection of Newer Clinical Indications

7. Key Patents and Contacts

