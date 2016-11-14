TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (formerly Abba Medix Group Inc.) ("Canada House") or the ("Company") (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV) is pleased to provide a further update regarding the recently completed acquisition of 672800 NB Inc. doing business as Marijuana for Trauma ("MFT") and The Longevity Project Corp. ("TLP") (the "Acquisition").

Over the last few months, the Company has worked diligently to bring together the teams of MFT, TLP and Abba Medix to create Canada House, a health and wellness provider.

Canada House Wellness Group came together to aggressively expand the original emphasis of both MFT and TLP, whom are focused on the promotion of health and wellness through a multi-step approach delivered through their wellness centres and clinics across Canada.

Currently MFT and TLP operate 12 wellness centers and have registered a total of approximately 9,500 active clients to date across all client platforms. This represents a 46% patient growth rate in the last six months.

Focused primarily on Veterans, the demand for Canada House services continues to grow. The Company plans on increasing the number of wellness centres across Canada to 24 over the next six months.

Although Canada House currently does not grow or distribute medical cannabis, the Company provides services to assist its clients in accessing Licensed Producers (as such term is defined in the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")), identifying appropriate strains, and consulting and supporting clients regarding the use of medical cannabis. However, Abba Medix Corp., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, continues to pursue it license under Health Canada's ACMPR and the Company will provide a further update in due course.

"We are happy to begin moving forward on our collective plan," said David Shpilt, Vice President of Clinical Development for Canada House. "The foundation that the Company has built over the last few months will allow us to meet the demand from our clients and deliver on our aggressive expansion plan. I am happy to be working with the newly formed team of our dedicated professionals and looking forward to reaching our collective near term goals."

Canada House Wellness Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of MFT, TLP, and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated medical marijuana marketplace. For more information please visit www.abbamedix.com, www.mftgroup.ca and www.plantsnotpills.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements within this press release relating to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the ability to open new wellness centers, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Gerry Goldberg

Interim Chief Executive Officer

1-844-696-3349



