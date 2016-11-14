BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing, celebrates today the World Diabetes Day by announcing a pilot in partnership with Mexico's National Social Security System.

The public-private partnership (PPP) for the pilot involves both sides commitments: from one side the Mexican Social Security Institute's (IMSS for Spanish) Head Office, Entailment Department, Department of Chief Medical Officer along with its several divisions: Special National Health Projects, Primary-Secondary-and Tertiary level of attention divisions, as well as the National Coordination of Ophthalmology; from the other side DIAGNOS' proprietary artificial intelligence Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis (CARA) and its Wellness Program: hardware, CARA platform and specialized staff in eye care to manage diabetics and operate our technology, IT Department, senior management entrusted by its shareholders and board of directors.

IMSS provides social security to over 71 Million people nationwide in Mexico. The purpose of the pilot for the public health authority is to collect evidence such as avoidance of blindness of at least 95% of diabetics' cases, avoid wrong referral of patients to the specialist, time reduction for an appointment to the specialist within the following 48 hours (instead of 8 months), control and monitor of diabetics, provide a solid database, unburden diabetes costs which nowadays surpass $ 96 Million Mexican pesos per day (approx. $ 4.6 Million US dollars), among others.

As well specialists and observers of the pilot will certify CARA's performance for automatic detection, biometrics and telemedicine friendly connectivity, by accessing randomly to patients' results. In the automatic detection the specialists will provide feedback in terms of sensitivity and specificity minding that DIAGNOS has quality certifications and approvals from COFEPRIS in Mexico, FDA in the US, Health Canada, to mention a few. In biometrics and telemedicine friendly connectivity, the specialists will look after its integration to IMSS Digital program on how doctors and patients interact by safeguarding the management of information.

"DIAGNOS is proud to collaborate with IMSS for a pilot starting at World Diabetes Day: in 3 weeks we'll screen patients within 2 family medicine units (UMF) of IMSS' first level of attention. Both parties are investing time and resources to run successfully run it in order to set the principles for a strategic alliance by fitting DIAGNOS' Wellness Program powered by our CARA platform into IMSS' flagship diabetes programs: DiabetIMSS and PrevenIMSS. We're confident that the outcome of this pilot will be beneficial for the Mexican diabetics entitled with social security coverage within the national territory," said Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS. Mr. Larente also added "Our health IT technology was made to be accessible to all people around the world with diabetes or pre-diabetes condition, our vision is to provide universal coverage and we keep our efforts every day to achieve it".

After gathering conclusions from the pilot, IMSS will evaluate the feasibility for a multi-annual contract starting in 2017 with different business models: fix in clinics, mobile and the ignition of the National Ophthalmology Centre in order to provide specific eye care to a minimum of 1.5 to 5 Million diabetics.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, and the European Union.

