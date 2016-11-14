MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released its 2017 issuance calendar for its Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes. The company plans to offer seven STACR transactions next year, from both its DNA and HQA series. Through STACR, Freddie Mac transfers a significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors.

"The issuance calendar is another way we provide investors transparency into our flagship credit risk transfer program," said Michael Reynolds, vice president of credit risk transfer. "We will continue to focus on on-the-run collateral as we did in 2016. We're committed to supporting the liquidity of STACR, and plan to continue to enhance the program to meet the needs of the market and investors worldwide."

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing initiatives with STACR, Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) and Whole Loan Securities (WLS(SM)), and was the first agency to market these types of credit risk transfer transactions. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $580 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages. The company has grown its investor base to more than 200 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Additional information about the company's single-family risk sharing offerings is available at http://www.freddiemac.com/creditriskofferings/.

