

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Account details of more than 400 million users of Adult FriendFinder site has been stolen, the second time this year that the adult-themed website has been hacked.



The email addresses and passwords of 412 million accounts have been leaked after Adult Friend Finder and its sister sites were hacked.



Adult Friend Finder touts itself as 'one of the world's largest sex hook-up' websites and boasts of more than 40 million active users. The hackers also stole data from its sister sites Cams.com and Penthouse.com, which is owned by parent company Friend Finder Networks.



It is not clear who is behind the breach of Friend Finder Networks. According to LeakedSource, which obtained the data and reported the breach first, the hack occurred in October.



