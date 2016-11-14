

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cedar Crest Specialties Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of three varieties of ice cream due to a potential listeria contamination.



The ice cream maker said it has recalled Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Monster Cookie and Pirate's Bounty flavors from retail stores throughout Midwest.



The company has not received any reports of illnesses due to the consumption of this recall product. The company has asked its customers to return the product to get full refund.



