EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF), a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery, is pleased to announce that Wavefront has completed a field trial of WaveAxe which is intended to establish superior and more rapid fluid communication between Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage ("SAGD") well pairs.

Initial pilot testing of the WaveAxe stimulation approach was completed with the Company's intellectual property partner at its operations north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. WaveAxe operations were technically successful and the field operator will evaluate production results over the coming weeks. Several additional well candidates have been identified for further technology evaluation.

"We are very pleased with the positive technical results from the WaveAxe field trial with the Canadian integrated energy company," said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "We are confident that WaveAxe will be a considerable advancement in accelerating well start-up times in SAGD operations as well as re-conditioning wells to maximize overall oil recovery."

New Powerwave well stimulation campaign in Kingdom of Bahrain - Middle East Powerwave focal area

Wavefront is also pleased to report that in association with its local distributor it has been awarded an initial seven well Powerwave stimulation campaign in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is anticipated that the Powerwave well stimulation campaign will commence prior to December 1, 2016. Pending positive production results Wavefront may expect on-going Powerwave work on the order of five well stimulations per month.

The Company continues to execute its Powerwave well stimulation strategy in the Middle East and has recently stimulated its first oil producing well in Kuwait, where past stimulation work centered on water injectors. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wavefront has also successfully stimulated oil and gas wells by removing blockages that impeded inflow. Wavefront has an additional seven Powerwave stimulations pending in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with three stimulations slated for the week of November 14, 2016.

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

