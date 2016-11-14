

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) Monday announced the appointment of Adena Friedman as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Friedman will also join the Board of Directors, effective January 1.



Meanwhile, Bob Greifeld, who has led the company for over 14 years, will become Chairman of the Board. Nasdaq Chairman Borje Ekholm will step down as Nasdaq's Chairman on December 31, 2016, and will remain on the Board of Directors.



'Naming Adena CEO represents the successful conclusion of a rigorous, multi-year succession planning process,' said Ekholm. 'Adena is uniquely qualified for this role. For nearly two decades she has steadily risen through the leadership ranks, beginning as a Nasdaq intern.'



Friedman joined Nasdaq in 1993, and later served in a variety of leadership roles, including Head of Data Products, Head of Strategy, and Chief Financial Officer.



