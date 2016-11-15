NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 14, 2016) - Index Exchange announced today that it has expanded its management team across global markets. The appointments include Luke Fenney in London as VP, Publisher Development; Melissa Gallo in New York as Senior Director, Client Services; and Ward Flock as Managing Director of Index's West Coast region. The new management hires follow the addition of over 100 employees in the past year and the expansion of all six offices across the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

"As Index continues to grow at a rapid pace, we're expanding our management team to ensure that we can continue to support our clients and partners in the best and most efficient way possible," said Andrew Casale, President and CEO of Index Exchange. "Luke, Melissa and Ward bring significant and varied experience to the table, and we know they'll be integral to our mission of improving the marketplace and bettering the ecosystem for media companies, marketers and end-users alike."

Fenney joins Index from Rubicon Project where he most recently served as Global VP of Customer Experience. During his seven-year tenure at Rubicon, Fenney oversaw several different parts of the business including Seller Cloud, Yield Management and Programmatic Demand. In his new role, he'll be tasked with developing and growing publisher relationships across EMEA, aligning with buy-side counterparts, and steering Index's growing presence in the market.

"I was drawn to Index's excellent product offering, transparent business model, and the company's deep alignment with publishers," said Fenney. "I'm excited about growing the company's presence in the European market and to join them at this stage of their international expansion."

Gallo joins Index from the IAB where she most recently served as Senior Director, Product and oversaw programmatic and data initiatives for the IAB Tech Lab. There, she was responsible for continued development of the OpenRTB protocol, the launch of the Modernizing Measurement Task Force and member engagement. At Index, Gallo will be responsible for managing the client services team to drive seamless executions, improve revenues and master efficiencies for Index's partners.

Gallo said, "I jumped at the opportunity to join Index Exchange because I not only believe in their product but also in their core values of transparency and fairness. My goal is to continue to put our clients first by taking service to the next level."

Flock has over 20 years of ad tech and digital media experience and most recently served as Senior Director, Publisher Platforms at AppNexus. As Managing Director of Index's West Coast operations, Ward will build and grow existing relationships with publishers and enterprise sellers along with buyers in the market while overseeing the growth of Index's footprint within the region.

Said Flock, "Header bidding has rolled-into the programmatic channel with great force, and Index Exchange is leading the trend. I can't think of a better time to join the winning team at Index -- a team that is solely focused on publishers without any conflict of interest."

Fenney and Flock will report into SVP of Partner Development, Alex Gardner. Gallo will report into VP of Partner Success, Steve Sullivan.

