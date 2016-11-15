

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said that its board of directors has elected Geisha Williams as Chief Executive Officer and President of the company. The appointment is part of a leadership succession plan.



Williams, aged 55 years, is currently President, Electric of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., PG&E Corp.'s utility subsidiary.



Tony Earley, Jr., aged 67, currently Chairman, CEO and President of PG&E Corp., was elected to serve as Executive Chair of the PG&E Corp. board of directors.



In addition, Nickolas Stavropoulos, aged 58, currently President, Gas of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., was elected to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.



The new roles are effective March 1, 2017. The currently separate roles of president for the gas and electric businesses are being consolidated into the single utility president role that will be held by Stavropoulos.



Williams joined Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in 2007 and was named Executive Vice President, Electric Operations in 2011. She was named President, Electric and a member of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s Board in 2015.



