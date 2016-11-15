WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2016) - Over 1,800 people joined together for a live concert with country music star Lee Brice, to raise nearly $200,000 towards HomeAid Northern California's goal to end homelessness. The Bell Brothers opened the show to get everyone on their feet to enjoy the show.

This special evening of entertainment raised nearly $200,000 in funding for the building of additional HomeAid shelters for the homeless. A Live Appeal for the DreamCatcher shelter for homeless teens successfully raised $30,000 towards this critically important project. Through the generosity of Northern California homebuilders, trade partners, financial institutions, sponsors and the public, HomeAid makes a difference by mobilizing members of the building industry to donate labor, materials and expertise to build and remodel shelters.

"We are grateful to Lee Brice for supporting our efforts to end homelessness with this live concert," says Cheryl O'Connor, Executive Director of HomeAid Northern California. "His generosity makes a huge difference in rebuilding the lives of the Bay Area's homeless and we sincerely appreciate his kindness and compassion."

Lee says, "It is an honor to partner with HomeAid to help build shelters for homeless women, children and families. I encourage everyone to find a way to help people who are struggling -- especially women and children."

About Lee Brice

Lee Brice is a craftsman, the kind whose boundless desire to hone his skills and relentless pursuit of perfection are matched only by his humility about the entire process. His latest album, I Don't Dance (9.9.2014), is a showcase for his painstaking approach to writing and recording. USA Today says, "nobody in Nashville writes a love song like Brice. Just listen to the album's first song, 'I Don't Dance.'" Lee continues to deliver riveting performances across the country through 2016, while also writing for his fourth studio album slated for release in 2017. For additional information, go to leebrice.com or facebook.com/leebricemusic.

About HomeAid

HomeAid Northern California has completed 37 shelter projects serving over 7,000 homeless through the construction of over $16 million worth of real estate for 16 homeless service providers and provided over $7 million in donations to these projects. HomeAid's recent projects include the construction of Oma Village with Homeward Bound for formerly homeless working families and the construction of a new Oakland site for DreamCatcher, Alameda County's only emergency shelter for homeless and sexually exploited minors. For more information about HomeAid, visit www.homeaidnc.org. HomeAid Northern California is one of 16 chapters of HomeAid America, a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, which has sheltered over 220,000 people in its 26 year history. For information on HomeAid America, visit www.homeaid.org.

