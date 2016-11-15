

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) and Equity One, Inc. (EQY) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Equity One will merge with and into Regency, with Regency continuing as the surviving public company and creating the preeminent shopping center Real Estate Investment Trust.



The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $11.7 billion and a total market capitalization of $15.6 billion, making it the largest REIT by equity value in the shopping center index.



As per the terms of the Agreement, each share of Equity One common stock will be converted into 0.45 shares of newly issued shares of Regency common stock. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Regency shareholders are expected to own approximately 62 percent of the combined company's equity, and former Equity One shareholders are expected to own approximately 38 percent.



The merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both Regency and Equity One shareholders. The parties currently expect the transaction to close during the first quarter or early second quarter of 2017.



This strategic transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies. The merger will create a national portfolio of 429 properties encompassing more than 57 million square feet, including co-investment partnerships, and located primarily in high density in-fill and affluent trade areas.



The combined company expects to realize approximately $27 million in annual run-rate cost savings by 2018, primarily related to the elimination of duplicative corporate and property-level operating costs. In addition, the combined company expects to realize additional synergies from economies of scale, increased operational efficiencies and its ability to augment an already-talented team.



Both the Board of Directors of Regency and the Board of Directors of Equity One unanimously approved the transaction. The number of directors on Regency's Board of Directors will be increased to 12, of which two directors designated by Equity One and one director designated by Gazit-Globe will be appointed to the Regency Board.



Martin Stein, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regency, will serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, and Regency's President and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Palmer, Executive Vice President of Development, Mac Chandler, and Executive Vice President of Operations, James Thompson, will continue in their respective roles at the combined company. Chaim Katzman, current Chairman of Equity One and Gazit-Globe's designee on the Regency Board, will serve as non-executive Vice Chairman of the combined company.



Gazit-Globe, which owns approximately 34 percent of the outstanding stock of Equity One, has agreed to vote in favor the transaction. John Schweitzer will continue to serve in his role as lead director for Regency.



Upon completion of the merger, the company's headquarters will remain in Jacksonville, Florida. The company will retain the Regency name and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol REG (NYSE).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX