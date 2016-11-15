

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 85 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau, although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets offers few catalysts. Although another fall in the price of crude oil also may keep the markets in check. The European markets were barely higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index advanced 14.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,210.37 after trading between 3,186.80 and 3,221.46. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.27 percent to end at 10,907.53.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.59 percent, while Industrial and Commercial bank of China slipped 0.23 percent, China Life added 0.80 percent, Ping An dipped 0.11 percent, China Unicom surged 4.72 percent, China Shenhua lost 0.28 percent, Vanke tumbled 1.12 percent and Zijin Mining climbed 1.12 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cloudy as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Monday, although the Dow still hit a new record closing high.



The Dow crept up 21.03 points or 0.1 percent to 18,868.69, while the NASDAQ fell 18.72 points or 0.4 percent to 5,218.40 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.25 points to 2,164.20.



The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the strong gains seen after Donald Trump's surprise election victory.



A lack of economic data and earnings news also kept traders on the sidelines, although the pace for both picks up in the coming days.



Crude oil futures were lower on Monday, closing at their lowest settlement since mid-September. Dec. WTI oil fell 9 cents or 0.2 percent to $43.32/bbl, after dropping near $42 earlier in the day. A stronger dollar also weighed on commodities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX