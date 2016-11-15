

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is considering an expansion into digital glasses, a risky but potentially lucrative area of wearable computing, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



While still in an exploration phase, the device would connect wirelessly to iPhones, show images and other information in the wearer's field of vision, and may use augmented reality, the report said.



The report indicated that Apple has talked about its glasses project with potential suppliers. The company has ordered small quantities of near-eye displays from one supplier for testing.



Should Apple ultimately decide to proceed with the device, it would be introduced in 2018 at the earliest. The Cupertino, California-based company tests many different products and is known to pivot, pause, or cancel projects without disclosing them, the report said.



Previously, Google's attempt to develop internet-connected eye wear flopped in part because its tiny battery ran out quickly. Google Glass, as it was called, also suffered a privacy backlash and poor public perception of its external design.



