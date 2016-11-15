

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its consolidated profit for the nine-month of 2016 declined 1.9% to EUR 72.2 million, or EUR1.34 per share, due to higher investment costs than in the previous year.



Earnings before taxes and measurement gains/losses rose to EUR 97.1 million from EUR93.9 million in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share, which is the result adjusted for measurement effects, rose by 2.1% to EUR1.44 per share, while funds from operations (FFO) improved by 3.7% toEUR1.74 per share.



The company reaffirmed its forecasts for 2016 and making modest upward adjustments for the coming year to reflect the acquisition this October of the Saarpark Center, which will be accounted for at equity.



The company still foresees an increase of five cents in the dividend for 2016, to EUR1.40 per share.



For 2017, the company still expects Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT to be in the range of EUR175 million to EUR179 million, and revenue of EUR201 million to EUR205 million.



The company now expects 2017 earnings before taxes or EBT, excluding measurement gains/losses, for 2017 to be in the range of EUR133 million to EUR136 million compared to prior outlook of EUR131 million to EUR134 million.



Funds from operations per share for fiscal year 2017 is now expected to be EUR2.38 to EUR2.42, compared to the previous estimation of EUR2.34 to EUR2.38.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX