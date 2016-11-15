The 6th China (Macau) International Automobile Expo Draws to a Successful Close

MACAU, Nov. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition drew to a successful close on November 6 at the end of the three-day event.

As China's largest and most influential overseas auto show, this year's edition and forum covered an area of 65,000 square meters, with 100 famous auto brands, companies, representative organizations and industrial alliances from 20 countries and regions, and more than 50,000 exhibitors and professional visitors in attendance.

The spectacular events were broadcast live in Macau and covered by nearly 400 local and international media.

Sales Volume: Exhibitors Achieve Excellent Performance

Stimulated by the attractive discount offered by exhibitors, local and luxury car dealers, as well as Chinese self-owned brand vehicles, received a good number of orders.

Professionalism: Greater international presence

Fourteen international and professional summits and forums were held during the exhibition, alongside a promotional activity for the going global of the Chinese automobile industry by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China's Foreign Trade Development Bureau.

First Launch of Supercars and New Automobiles in Asia-Pacific

The supercar pavilion of the auto show invited more than 20 top-level luxury brands, many of which launched new cars during the exhibition.

Culture: The People of Macau Actively Participate in as many as 30 Activities Related to Automobile Culture

About 30 auto culture-themed activities including a photography competition, children's painting contest, model competition and a famous cars lottery were co-hosted by various institutions and associations.

After six years of efforts, the Macao Auto Show has established itself as an UFI-certified and international brand exhibition, widely recognized by experts and enterprises across the automotive industry.

It also serves as a platform for Chinese car manufacturers to promote themselves in overseas markets and for the comprehensive display and exchange of imported vehicles.

The 7th Macao Auto Show will be held from November 3-5, 2017.



