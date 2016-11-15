SHOPBOP Launches Celebrity-Fueled Holiday Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPBOP, the premier online shopping destination for women worldwide, launches targeted celebrity and influencer driven holiday campaign, HolidayHowTo. Highlighting influencers at the top of their fields - across categories including fashion, home décor, street style, and fitness - the HolidayHowTo campaign consists of weekly features spotlighting celebrities and how they holiday with SHOPBOP.

The campaign spans all digital channels, inclusive of email, social media and homepage, brought to life through unique photo and video content, and catalyzed by an Instagram-hosted contest inviting customers to participate by sharing their individual HolidayHowTo. Starring Kate Bosworth and Lucy Hale as lead talent, the campaign launch bolsters SHOPBOP's existing holiday gift guide, which launched globally on November 4th, 2016, and is hosted across desktop, tablet and mobile.

SHOPBOP CEO, Darcy Penick:

"We are extremely excited to be launching our global HolidayHowTo campaign with such a strong international talent line-up. As a group, we feel have chosen the perfect mix of influencers to both represent and inspire our customers, no matter where they live in the world. The campaign captures and reflects what we at SHOPBOP do best - provide our customer with the strongest assortment of curated brands and products, shared through compelling, beautiful content with unrivalled service."

The Line-Up:

(Starring) Lucy Hale: How to Get Dressed Up [Launch: November 14, 2016]

With over 16m Instagram followers, the actress and millennial IT girl is at the precipice of her career. Hale kicks off the campaign with a lesson in How to Get Dressed Up, and models holiday favorites from Carven, Stella, and Aquazzura.

(Starring) Kate Bosworth: How to Stay Home [Launch: December 5, 2016]

Eternal cool-girl, fashion insider, and designer muse, Kate Bosworth shows us How to Stay Home and Chill in luxe, effortless fashion.

Patricia Manfield: How To Gift Yourself [Launch: December 11, 2016]

The Milan based street-style darling, musician and model offers tips on how to best satisfy the trickiest names on your list with covetable luxury items.

Jonathan Adler: How to Holiday Décor [Launch: December 1, 2016]

Potter, designer, author and all around design guru, Jonathan Adler gives a master class in holiday entertaining, complete with his trademark sense of humor, and sophisticated irreverent style.

The Urban Bush Babes: How to Gift Yourself [Launch: December 19, 2016]

The impossibly cool street-style sister duo, TK and Cipriana Quann, show us how to treat yourself through the season.

Caroline Maguire: Hot to Gift Your Friends and Family [Launch: November 20, 2016]

SHOPBOP's Fashion Director, and style savant, Caroline Maguire, shares her gifting guides for everyone on your list - friends to family.

Nina Agdal: How To Stay Fit [Launch: December 27, 2016]

The model who inspires with her healthy physic and playful personality rounds out the campaign with a class in How to Stay Fit.

ABOUT SHOPBOP:

SHOPBOP.com is the go-to online shopping destination for modern style, offering women around the world the comprehensive, hand-picked selection of established and emerging designers. Working with over 1,000 brands worldwide, SHOPBOP.com offers women in 165 countries an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories with fast, free global shipping worldwide and free returns in the U.S. and Canada. SHOPBOP is part of the Amazon.com Inc. group of companies.

