

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.5051 against the euro and 77.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5080 and 77.16, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 0.7144 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7117.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0599 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0608.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.48 against the euro, 78.00 against the yen, 0.73 against the greenback and 1.04 against the aussie.



