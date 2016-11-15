

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has taken stakes in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) and United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL).



Two of the Berkshire stakes each totaled less than $500 million while that in American was almost $800 million. Meanwhile, Berkshire cut its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores Inc. by nearly 70%, leaving it with 13 million shares in the retail giant at the end of the third quarter.



CNBC reported that Berkshire had also taken a stake in Southwest Airlines Co.



