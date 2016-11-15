

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) said that it has agreed to sell its Japan life insurance business AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company, Ltd. (AFLI) to FWD Group, the insurance arm of Pacific Century Group. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



AIG said that the transaction does not affect its extensive non-life insurance business in Japan, the largest of any foreign-based insurer in the country.



AIG noted that it will continue to focus on Japan's property and casualty (P&C) market through its local subsidiaries Fuji Fire & Marine, Ltd., AIU Insurance Company, Ltd., and American Home Assurance Company, Ltd. These companies provide commercial insurance and services, as well as personal insurance coverage lines, including accident & health, auto, homeowners, and travel insurance.



