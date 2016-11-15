sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 15.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,25 Euro		+0,954
+1,34 %
WKN: 897933 ISIN: US5184391044 Ticker-Symbol: ELAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,63
73,08
14.11.
72,07
72,50
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC72,25+1,34 %