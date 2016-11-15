

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Too Faced, the feminine, playful makeup brand renowned for high-quality, stylish cosmetics, for approximately $1.45 billion.



Launched in 1998 by cosmetics visionaries Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, and currently led by Johnson, Blandino and CEO Eric Hohl, Too Faced offers an unabashedly empowering line of cosmetic products for the eyes, face and lips.



John Demsey, Executive Group President, The EstéeLauder Companies Inc., will add Too Faced to the portfolio of brands that he oversees.



