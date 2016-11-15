SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- ZTE Corporation today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Bell as the company's Chief Export Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel, effective Oct. 28, 2016. Mr. Bell will also serve as the Chief Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel for ZTE USA, the company's US subsidiary.

Mr. Bell, who will be based in the ZTE USA's Richardson, TX headquarters, will be responsible for global compliance with export control laws and economic sanctions. He will spend approximately a quarter of his time in Shenzhen, China at ZTE Corporation's headquarters, and will travel throughout ZTE's global operations to ensure compliance worldwide. He will report to Mr. Cheng Gang, the Company's Chief Compliance Officer.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Bell to ZTE," said Dr. Zhao Xianming, President and Chairman of ZTE's Board of Directors. "His appointment reflects our commitment to further strengthening our international compliance program in order to ensure it is robust, best-in-class and not only meets but exceeds the requirements under applicable laws and regulations in all global markets."

As Chief Export Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel, Mr. Bell will be responsible for global compliance with export control laws and economic sanctions. His focus will be on further strengthening ZTE's regulatory compliance trainings, standards and assessments, as well as working with a team of legal and compliance professionals to evaluate and address risk and assure the effectiveness of ZTE's overall compliance program.

Mr. Bell brings to the Company experience and expertise in a number of compliance areas with a special focus on compliance with export controls and economic sanctions. He joins ZTE from his compliance position at Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR). Prior to KBR, Mr. Bell helped develop the compliance program for Weatherford International as Global Trade Compliance Counsel and Region Ethics Counsel for North America. He has also worked as a consultant with Ernst & Young and KPMG, primarily developing and enhancing compliance programs for a number of Fortune 500 companies.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

