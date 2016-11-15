Reed Exhibitions Greater China Honored as Top China Employer

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Exhibitions Greater China (RXGC) has been named amongst the top 100 employers in China's annual 'Employer Excellence Awards' for outstanding human resource management.

For the third consecutive year, RXGC has won a major HR accolade, this time by being named amongst the top 100 employers in China's annual 'Employer Excellence Awards'.

This 2016 accolade, also sponsored by 51job, is the most momentous of the three RXGC wins because the 'Employer Excellence China' awards are the country's most prestigious HR-focused honors. The awards are presented to the top 100 companies whose human resource practices have significantly enhanced their corporate development, and serve as models for other companies in one of the most comprehensive, in-depth and far-reaching awards in the field.

RXGC was initially identified through an original candidate pool of hundreds of thousands of companies. It was one of 206 candidates selected for further data collection and detailed analysis, combined with telephone and face to face interviews, a process which also included comparison with other candidates from the events industry.

RXGC was one of the top 100 companies selected to receive the award based on ten key criteria, including company growth, talent recruitment, staff retention, training and development, and corporate social responsibility.

Commenting on RXGC's achievement, company President Hu Wei said: "This is the highest honour RXGC has ever won. We've greatly strengthened efforts in a few areas since 2015, including employee development, college recruiting and building the RX brand awareness. This award reflects the team's tireless efforts, particularly HR and Corporate Marketing teams for their stellar work to take the Reed brand to new heights in China."

http://www.rxgcnews.com/2016/1111/Reed%20Exhibitions%20Greater%20China%20Honored%20as%20Top%20China%20Employer.jpg

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2015 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 40 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

www.reedexpo.com

About Reed Exhibitions Greater China

Reed Exhibitions Greater China is a part of Reed Exhibitions. After over three decades of rapid growth, Reed Exhibitions Greater China is the country's professional organizer of definitive trade events. It is made up of nine member companies: Reed Exhibitions China, Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, Reed Huabo Exhibitions, Reed Huaqun Exhibitions, Reed Exhibitions (Shanghai), Reed Guanghe Exhibitions, Reed Huabai Exhibitions, Reed Hongda Exhibitions and Reed Exhibitions Kuozhan.



Currently, over 600 staff help Reed Exhibitions Greater China to serve 12 specialized sectors: Electronics Manufacturing & Assembly - Machine Tools, Metalworking & Industrial Materials - Converting - Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals, Health Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Sports & Recreation - Gifts & Homeware - Auto Aftermarket - Lifestyle - Gaming - Publishing - Property & Travel - Energy, Marine, Mining, Oil & Gas - Broadcasting, TV, Music & Entertainment.

In 2015, according to self-generated statistics, Reed Exhibitions Greater China's member companies held over 50 events and brought together more than 1.07 million visitors, together with over 50,000 conference delegates. Our events hosted nearly 32,000 suppliers whose stands spanned over 1.6 million sqm of show floor space.

www.reedexpo.com.cn

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a world -- leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX.



