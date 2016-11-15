Ras Al Khaimah Finance & Investment Forum to Showcase The Emirate's Growth Potential and Its Investment Offerings

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, November 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RAKFIF - Announcing Strategic Partners & Sponsors

- Forum to cover Hospitality & Tourism, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Production and Infrastructure sectors

- Over 300 C level, regional and international industry leaders and key RAK entities coming together

Ras Al Khaimah Finance & Investment Forum (RAKFIF), the new platform for uncovering business investment opportunities and set-up in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), is gearing up for a successful first edition.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7979351-rakfif-emirates-growth-potential-investment

Taking place from 13-14 December 2016 at the Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, [UAE], RAKFIF is already attracting huge interest in line with the growing demand for events like this in the region, which focus on markets with high growth rates such as RAK.

Aiming to help business leaders, financiers, and investors navigate this developing landscape, the inaugural event Ras Al Khaimah Finance & Investment Forum provides a platform for information, networking and commercial opportunities.

RAKFIF, hostedunder the patronageand with the presence ofHis Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council MemberandRuler of Ras Al Khaimah, is backed by strong government support and key RAK entities.

Commenting on their involvement in the forum, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone (RAK FTZ) and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), said: "RAK FTZ and RAKIA are proud strategic partners of this unique event as it puts RAK in the limelight. We, together with other government authorities in the emirate, have been committed to reinforce the positioning of the emirate in the global economic map as a premier business destination. RAKFIF is a wonderful platform for the international business community to learn more about the opportunities and advantages available in the emirate."

Mr. Peter England, Chief Executive Officer of RAKBANK, said: "We are delighted to take part in this prestigious business investment and finance forum in our home emirate, Ras Al Khaimah. We fully support any initiative that aims to position Ras Al Khaimah as the investment destination of choice for individuals and businesses in the UAE. This participation offers us a peer-to-peer platform to meet with high profile international and regional investors and financiers and to explore how RAKBANK can cater to their specific banking needs. We always strive to bring more innovation and convenience in order to improve our customers' experience and to support them as they move into a new phase of growth."

As a high-level international business investment and finance forum, RAKFIF is bringing together experts from government and leading industries with international and regional investors and financiers to highlight the numerous investment projects that have been initiated in the emirate, focusing on a number of key economic sectors including hospitality & tourism, real estate, manufacturing & production, infrastructure - ports, airport and utilities.

The event's agenda includes panel discussions, sector specific breakout sessions and plenary sessions and already has a confirmed stellar line up of speakers representing key economic sectors that the forum will focus upon, such as the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation, RAK International Airport, RAK Ports, Al Marjan Island Company, RAK Tourism Development Authority, RAK Free Trade zone & RAK Investment Authority, as well as from leading corporations such as Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Samena Capital Investments, Colliers International, UTICO, Nabarro LLP, Hilton Worldwide, ADPI, Hutchison Ports to name a few.

Mr. Andy Tsoi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Hutchison Ports, the world's leading port investor, developer and operator, commenting on their participation at the Forum, said: "Ras Al Khaimah is a dynamic economy for investment. The ruler has successfully created a very business-friendly environment, conducive to both international investment as well as supportive of local industries. In the face of slowing economic growth elsewhere in the world, we see good potential in RAK."

The Forum will gather over 300 C level and other industry leaders with RAK entities, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah in its entirety, while offering professional investment assistance and information.

HH Sheikh Ahmed, has a welcome message for businesses interested in Ras Al Khaimah "It is my pleasure to welcome a diverse community of businessmen and financiers to our rising emirate. Ras Al Khaimah's supportive business environment and competitiveness have helped thousands of companies become established players in their respective fields. Investors who are looking for business growth opportunities should look no further as Ras Al Khaimah definitely offers that and more."

Irina Awote, Director of the RAKFIF event said "As we bring together influential business leaders, investors and financiers to discuss the business opportunities and the viable investment projects that are underway for involvement in the emirate, we are extremely pleased to have RAK FTZ & RAKIA as our Strategic partner sponsors as well as the sponsorship support of leading organizations such as Hutchison Ports, RAK Bank, UTICO, HSBC and Archirodon Construction. Their support is a true testament of their understanding of the growth and business potential of the rising emirate."

She added "There is still opportunity for companies interested to get involved, RAKFIF provides an outstanding opportunity for organisations wishing to increase brand awareness or connect with a qualified and targeted group of business leaders and investors. The forum's sponsorship packages are designed to complement individual company's existing marketing mix, whether they are looking to increase visibility in their target market or for the opportunity to develop relationships with potential customers and strengthen existing relationships with current ones, we will ensure that their company stands out, as we promote their involvement with the event."

Alongside the presentations, a number of engaging features and events will take place across the two days of the Forum providing attendees with additional industry related content. RAKFIF has arranged a number of site visits to the locations of new and ongoing developments for delegates to participate in, in order to gain an even greater perspective of all that Ras Al Khaimah has to offer. In addition to these, the Forum provides an opportunity to build professional relationships with its informal gatherings, an evening reception on the 13th of December at the venue, and its networking opportunities. A dedicated onsite exhibition staffed by RAK entities will offer investment advice while showcasing the Emirate fully.

RAKFIF is an industry-only event, open to financiers and investors, and industry professionals with an interest in ongoing and fresh development opportunities in RAK from the surrounding Gulf States and internationally. The two-day Forum will be open on day one from 8.30am to 5.45pm and 8.30am to 4pm on day two, with free access for senior executive professionals who register online until the 21[st] November. Further information on the event, including directions, travel and registration are available at http://www.rakfif.com.

Contact RAKFIF

Enquiries@rakfif.com

http://www.rakfif.com

Marina Jeffery, Tel +971-243-7562

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/439106 )



Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7979351-rakfif-emirates-growth-potential-investment

